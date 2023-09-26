3,149 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $873,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

