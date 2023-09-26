374 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

