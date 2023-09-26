56 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $833.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.39. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

