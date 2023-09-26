67,379 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,032.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWA opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

