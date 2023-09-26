8,433 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

