AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 477,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.44. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

