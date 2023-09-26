AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

