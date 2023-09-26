AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

