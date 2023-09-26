Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 13th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

