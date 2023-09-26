ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.