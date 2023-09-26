Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Adient

Institutional Trading of Adient

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.81.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

