AdTheorent’s (ADTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.

AdTheorent Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

AdTheorent Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.