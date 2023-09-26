AdTheorent’s (ADTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.
AdTheorent Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AdTheorent
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
