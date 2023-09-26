ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $327.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -37.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.