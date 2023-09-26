Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.87.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
