Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.