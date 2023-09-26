Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Aflac has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

