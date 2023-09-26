Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) & Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Head to Head Survey

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) and Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Air New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Air New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 2 0 3.00 Air New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.84%. Given Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is more favorable than Air New Zealand.

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Air New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0.10% 1.58% 0.06% Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and Air New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $2.85 billion 0.23 -$80.22 million ($0.02) -374.75 Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 1.99

Air New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Air New Zealand on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America. As of December 31, 2022, it leased 116 aircrafts and 23 spare engines. The company also offers merchandising, travel agency, and loyalty program, as well as specialized and aeronautical technical services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services. As of June 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 7 Boeing 777-300ER, 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, 6 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321neo, 17 Airbus A320CEO, 29 ATR 72-600, and 23 Bombardier Q300 aircrafts. The company was formerly known as Tasman Empire Airways Limited and changed its name to Air New Zealand Limited in April 1965. Air New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1940 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.