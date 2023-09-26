Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $289.62 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

