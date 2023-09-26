Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on October 13th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 130.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

