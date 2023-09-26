Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.