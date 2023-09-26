Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

