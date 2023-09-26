Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

NYSE PINE opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

