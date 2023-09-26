Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.