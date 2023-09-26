Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

