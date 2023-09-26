Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$48.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$61.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of C$205.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.6433225 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIF

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.