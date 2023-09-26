Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Altus Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIF stock opened at C$48.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$61.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of C$205.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.6433225 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on AIF
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altus Group
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.