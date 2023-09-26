Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) versus Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asahi Group and Ambev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Group N/A N/A N/A $150.10 0.26 Ambev $15.44 billion 2.68 $2.80 billion $0.17 15.44

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Asahi Group. Asahi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.6% of Asahi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Asahi Group and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambev 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ambev has a consensus price target of $3.74, suggesting a potential upside of 42.48%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Asahi Group.

Dividends

Asahi Group pays an annual dividend of $34.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 89.5%. Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Asahi Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ambev pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Asahi Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Group and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Group N/A N/A N/A Ambev 17.21% 17.05% 10.80%

Summary

Ambev beats Asahi Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products. It also provides non-alcoholic beverage products beverages, such as carbonated drinks, coffee, tea, lactic acid drinks, mineral water, and fruit drinks. The company provides its products primarily under the Asahi Super Dry, Clear Asahi, Asahi Beery, Mitsuya Cider, Wilkinson, Wonda, Grolsch, Ursus, Goodday, Victoria Bitter, Calpis, Mintia, Long white vodka, Dear-Natura, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Pepsi, Dairy Champ, Balter, Schweppes, cool ridge, Great Northern, Kozel, vodka cruiser, EBIOS, Bireley's, BLACK, Alpaca, and Amano Foods brands. The company was formerly known as Asahi Breweries, Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. in July 2011. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi-Cola, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Red Bull, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

