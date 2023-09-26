American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

