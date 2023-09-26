American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in American International Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after buying an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after buying an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AIG opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

