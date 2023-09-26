Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Americold Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
