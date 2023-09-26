Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

