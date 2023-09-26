Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

