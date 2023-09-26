Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPE opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.