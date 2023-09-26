Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $225.54 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average of $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,488,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.