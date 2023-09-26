Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $25.00

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

