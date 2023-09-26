Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT at $40.50

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

CATY stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

