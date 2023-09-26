Analysts Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $11.60

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

CMPO opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CompoSecure by 972.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 540,146 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $6,182,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 100.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

