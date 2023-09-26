Analysts Set Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Price Target at C$24.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBLY

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.47. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$25.50. The stock has a market cap of C$598.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.51%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.