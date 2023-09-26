Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Price Target at GBX 959

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.71).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 104,514 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £795,351.54 ($971,243.79). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 730.20 ($8.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 920.20 ($11.24). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -989.01%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

