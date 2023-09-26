Analysts Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $321.14

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

