Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $47.85

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

