Analysts Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.
UGI opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. UGI has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
