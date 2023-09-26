Analysts Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. UGI has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

