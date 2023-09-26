Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $12.63

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 49,019 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB opened at $5.28 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

