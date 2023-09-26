Analyzing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 11.76 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -3.48 Aeva Technologies $3.45 million 47.02 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.06

Profitability

Envirotech Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -4,352.91% -47.37% -44.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.69, indicating a potential upside of 405.97%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

