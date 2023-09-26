Analyzing Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yduqs Participações and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yduqs Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strategic Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.94%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Yduqs Participações.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yduqs Participações N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.40% 3.24% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yduqs Participações and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yduqs Participações and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yduqs Participações N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.07 billion 1.74 $46.67 million $1.52 49.90

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Yduqs Participações.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Yduqs Participações on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yduqs Participações

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

