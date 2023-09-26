Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aramark by 905.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,987,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

