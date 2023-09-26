Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. Archrock has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

