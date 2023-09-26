Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,079.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on ABF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

ABF opened at GBX 2,045 ($24.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,167.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,167 ($26.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,020.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,971.05.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($24.51), for a total value of £910,274.85 ($1,111,582.43). Insiders own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

