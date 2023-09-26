AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a P/E ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

