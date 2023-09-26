Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.76.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
