Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.