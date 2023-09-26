AT&T Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.