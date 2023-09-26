Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

