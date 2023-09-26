Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 825 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

