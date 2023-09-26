Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

MCHP opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.